Silver Spring, MD

Federal Judge Enters Consent Decree Against New Jersey Raw Animal Food Manufacturer

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) SILVER SPRING, MD — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Bravo Packing, Inc., an animal food manufacturing company of Carney’s Point, New Jersey, has agreed to stop selling, manufacturing and distributing raw pet food and come into compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act...

petsplusmag.com

#Food Safety#Food Manufacturing#Food Contamination#Food Processing#Md#Bravo Packing Inc#Carney S Point#The Federal Food Drug#Fd C#Cgmp#Fsma#Mph
