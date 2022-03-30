Nebraska vs. Creighton Softball (Highlights & Interviews)

It was a banner year across the board for Iowa athletics. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West division in football and finished with a 10-4 record after Wisconsin entered as the preseason favorite according to the media. In men’s basketball, Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament title and finished 26-10 during a season where the Hawkeyes were picked to finish ninth by the media in the preseason poll. Sophomore forward Keegan Murray emerged as one of the premiere players in the nation in men’s basketball. Murray finished tops in the country among power-five players, averaging 23.5 points per game. Meanwhile, on...

