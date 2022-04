ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – In the span of just a few days several natural disasters have happened across North Texas and the American Red Cross has been one of the first to respond with help. “We have batteries. We have blankets. We have tarps. We have shovels,” Red Cross Spokesman, Brian Murnahan said. In the last week wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres across North Texas and despite heavy rainfall, flames continue to scorch everything in its path. On Monday, an EF-3 tornado scattered debris from homes, trees and power lines across a path that was at least a third of a mile...

