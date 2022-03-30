Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Caldwell; Guadalupe A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...NORTHEASTERN GUADALUPE AND NORTHEASTERN GONZALES COUNTIES At 555 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Luling, moving northeast at 40 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Lockhart, Luling, Waelder, Kingsbury, Fentress, Brownsboro, Delhi, Joliet, Tilmon, Stairtown, McNeil, McMahan, Thompsonville, Dale and Taylorsville. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

CALDWELL COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO