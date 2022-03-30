Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Franklin; Harrison; Morris; Red River; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Smith County in northeastern Texas Cass County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Eastern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bogata to near Hawkins, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Gilmer, New Boston, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Nash, Hooks, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, De Kalb, Lone Star, Naples, Hawkins, Ore City, Redwater, Maud, Omaha and Red Lick. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO