Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (3-29-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BOYS SCORES
Sioux City East -3, Denison-Schleswig – 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
GIRLS SCORES
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0 (Game called due to weather)
