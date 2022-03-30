Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (3-29-22)

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a long time coming, these two haven’t played since the 2019 season after COVID-19 wiped out the games in 2020 and the Huskers played a Big Ten exclusive schedule last season. Creighton won 3-2 with 3 1/3 innings from Paul Bergstrom and 3 innings from Tommy Steier. The Bluejays staff was really good only allowing one earned run. Even though they are confident pitching to contact, allowing the other team to put the ball in play, the Creighton defense had an oddly off night with five errors but it only cost them one run.

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO