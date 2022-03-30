ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (3-29-22)

By Noah Sacco
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BOYS SCORES

Sioux City East -3, Denison-Schleswig – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0

GIRLS SCORES

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0 (Game called due to weather)

