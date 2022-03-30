Wisconsin Gov. Evers, families celebrate 128th Air Control Squadron as they deploy to Middle East

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WKBT) – For military families, it is part of their lives when a loved one is deployed. Gov. Tony Evers along with leaders of the Wisconsin Air National Guard held a ceremony at Volk Field on Tuesday. The 128th Air Control Squadron prepares to deploy to the Middle East.

A journey can’t begin without saying goodbye. Tuesday was a bittersweet day for Jodie Garnder who is saying goodbye to her youngest son, Senior Airman Sayer Rachu.

“To show that everyone’s here to support them,” said Garnder, whose son is deploying for the first time.

“He’s my baby,” she said.

Rachu is one of 90 service members stationed with the 128th Air Control Squadron based at Volk Field.

“I want to tell you how grateful I am for your service both to our state and to our nation,” Evers said at the ceremony.

They’ll soon be off to the Arabian Peninsula on a mission for six months where they will be supporting Headquarters 9th Air Force. The unit will perform air surveillance, aircraft tracking, and overall command and control of tactical coalition aircraft operations throughout the region in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula.

“We are really excited for him because it is a great opportunity but – a little bit scared at the same time,” Gardner said.

Support filled the room at an aircraft hangar at Volk Field. Something just as vital as the training Rachu received over the past three years.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s my mom or my friend’s mom,” Rachu said. “They’re all supporting us just the same.”

The Squadron’s director Lt. Col. Cyndi Bergman has deployed three times. It never gets easier.

“When I told my youngest that I was deploying, her first comment to me was, ‘well, who’s gonna tuck me in at night?’” Bergman said.

For Rachu, this mission fulfills his dream.

“You sign up for this; I signed up three years ago and now it’s finally coming true,” Rachu said. “It feels like my work kinda paid off in a way. That I finally made it to where I wanted to be.”

He chose this path even though it means leaving someone behind.

“It feels great to be a part of something that’s a lot bigger than myself,” Rachu said.

Their pride will make the journey with them.

“I’m proud to wear the uniform,” Bergman said.

Along with the desire to prove themselves while their family stays back ready to welcome them home.

“I just want to show that I’m ready,” Rachu said. “I can do my job. I can do it well.”

The 128th is expected to return to Wisconsin in November. This is the squadron’s seventh deployment since 9/11. Their last was in 2017.

