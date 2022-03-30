High School Baseball highlights and scores - March 29, 2022

Manhattan High wrestler Sage Rosario will join others from around the state representing Team Kansas against Team Missouri in the second annual Rogue Dual. The event pits grapplers from the two states against each other and will be held at Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 15.
It was an all around busy day of spring sports across the area Monday. Lafayette took first in a triangular with Benton and East Buchanan at Fairview Golf Course with a team score of 179, winning by 48 strokes. Connor Zeit was the tournament medalist for Lafayette, shooting a 41.
A golf quad in Tipton this week saw Sacred Heart take first place with a 221. Second was Warsaw with 234. Third was Tipton with a 243. Fourth was Smithton with 262. SH sophomore Luke Jenkins carded a 2 over 37 to win the match. Freshmen Zander Jackson was also...
All five Saline County schools gathered at Salina Stadium on Tuesday for the annual Saline County Invitational. The Southeast of Saline boys and the Salina Central girls won the team titles. The Trojans edged the Central boys by 1/2 point. The Central girls' margin of victory was 34 points over crosstown rival Salina South.
