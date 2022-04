LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. “The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO