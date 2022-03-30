ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets' rotation best in MLB? I Flippin' Bats

 3 days ago

Ben Verlander breaks down how good the New York Mets'...

Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Released On Thursday Morning

A former All-Star utility player is about to hit the open market. On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves officially released Brock Holt. “The Braves today optioned LHP Dylan Lee and OF Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. In addition, INF/OF Brock Holt has requested and has been granted his release. The club now has 37 players in camp,” the team said in an official statement.
MLB
NJ.com

‘I can be a superstar’: Have Yankees found a slugger who can muscle his way into lineup?

TAMPA — As a clone, he’s somewhere between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, with a spring training cubicle among the two rows of movable lockers that are smack dab in the middle of the Yankees clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field. This is where most of the Opening Day long shots usually spend a few weeks until being demoted to minor-league camp. Some are prospects, like Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, and others are non-roster veterans who are new to the team, like this huge first base insurance policy.
MLB
New York State
ClutchPoints

Former All-Star Andrew Miller gets brutally honest about the state of MLB

Andrew Miller was arguably the best MLB reliever during the midst of the 2010’s decade. The left-hander made two All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017 and was a crucial piece to the puzzle in leading Cleveland to the 2016 World Series. However, Miller recently announced his retirement after a career that spanned from 2006-2021. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) was able to catch up with him and get his thoughts on the current state of baseball.
MLB
Jacob Degrom
David Peterson
Taijuan Walker
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates more interested in Vanessa Hudgens than winning games

The Pittsburgh Pirates are clearly in the middle of their rebuilding process and do not have a time frame to return to relevance. There are a couple of pieces that could make a difference and be part of the future core, but the Pirates are still far away from contending. Nonetheless, one would have imagined that they would want to see whether or not their young players can be what they need sooner rather than later.
MLB
#The New York Mets
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
FOX 2

Cardinals send Nolan Gorman, others to minor leagues

ST. LOUIS–The work of getting the Cardinals roster down to 28 in time for next Thursday’s season opener, St. Louis sent nine players to the club’s minor league camp Wednesday, including the organization’s top positional prospect Nolan Gorman. Gorman started spring training with a path to making the Major League opening day roster as part […]
MLB
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
The Spun

Dodgers Trade For Another All-Star: Fans React

The Dodgers of Los Angeles are adding yet another All-Star player ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday morning, the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles is sending outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Dodgers are bolstering...
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension,...
MLB

