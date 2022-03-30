ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethan Hawke was told to 'respect' the Marvel fanbase by his daughter Maya

Cover picture for the articleEthan Hawke's daughter told him to "respect" the Marvel fanbase. The 51-year-old actor - who has actress daughter Maya, 23, with ex-wife Uma Thurman - stars as villain Arthur Harrow in MCU series 'Moon Knight' and was told by Maya that his job was to "participate" with the audience....

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ethan Hawke felt 'empowered' by Marvel Studios

Ethan Hawke found working with Marvel Studios "empowering". The 51-year-old actor stars as charismatic antagonist Arthur Harrow in Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off series 'Moon Knight' and although he has been critical of superhero movies in the past, he's now got a different perspective on the genre because of how open the studio were to hearing his ideas for the show.
MOVIES
Collider

Ethan Hawke on ‘Moon Knight’ and Playing a Character That’s Malevolent But Completely Sane

With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, arriving on March 30th on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Ethan Hawke about playing the antagonist, Arthur Harrow. During the interview, Hawke talked about how he ended up on Moon Knight, how Oscar Isaac wanted him in the role, seeing his character as part monk and part doctor, how he found the look and voice, why he needed to play the character as someone malevolent but completely sane, and how he’d been talking to Marvel about taking on an MCU role, but it hadn’t worked out till now.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Star Praises Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke's Approach to Filming

We're just a matter of days away from the debut of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, and the Disney+ series is definitely giving fans a lot of reasons to be hyped. The series is anchored by two notable actors — Oscar Isaac, who is stepping into the role of Marc Spector / Steven Grant, also known as Moon Knight; and Ethan Hawke, who will portray the villain Arthur Harrow. Both actors are surprising additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to one of their co-stars, they brought surprising qualities behind the scenes. In a recent interview with Variety at Moon Knight's red carpet premiere, actress Ann Akinjirin spoke about Isaac and Hawke's approach to the project, and teased that it allowed for more creative expression on set.
MOVIES
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Uma Thurman
HollywoodLife

Ethan Hawke’s Wife: All About His Spouse Ryan, Of 14 Years, Plus His Marriage To Uma Thurman

Ethan Hawke, 51, has been a celebrated actor for over 30 years. After captivating audiences in the beloved coming-of-age film Dead Poets Society, Ethan has been an entertainment mainstay. He's gone on to many more critically acclaimed and beloved roles, including in movies like Reality Bites and Gattaca. Through his career, he's also been nominated for four Academy Awards. He's received Best Supporting Actor nominations for his performances in Training Day and Boyhood in 2002 and 2015, respectively. He's also gotten nods for the Best Adapted Screenplay category in 2005 and 2014 for Before Sunset and Before Midnight, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day. Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.
MOVIES
Austin 360

Ethan Hawke on SXSW, why he loves Austin and Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's heroic love

Paul loved Joanne, and Joanne loved Paul. And after a minute of conversation, it’s clear Ethan loves them both. “I can't wait for you to see the whole series,” Ethan Hawke tells the American-Statesman about “The Last Movie Stars,” his new documentary about Hollywood royal couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The story is told in six chapters, the first of which will get a world premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival on Monday. After the fest, the documentary will stream on CNN+ first and HBO Max later.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
NBC Bay Area

Here's Where You Can Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films at Home

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
MOVIES

