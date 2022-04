Devin Ortiz earned the win on the mound and also went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate to key an 8-2 Virginia win over Richmond on Tuesday. Making his fourth start on the mound this season, Ortiz logged four innings and struck out eight batters, one shy of matching his career high. He allowed hits to the first two batters of the game and did not allow a runner to reach second base in his final three frames.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO