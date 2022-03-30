Bruce Cassidy Teases Bruins Lineup Changes Ahead Of Devils Game

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 6-4 win over the Bruins on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t without controversy.
In the second period, Taylor Hall retaliated for a hit that he deemed to have been objectionable by punching Ilya Lyubushkin in the face/neck area from behind.
Lyubushkin dropped to the ice immediately. He left the game and did not return. Hall was penalized two minutes for roughing.
Reaction to the moment hit polar opposites, with NESN color commentator Andy Brickley stating that there was “just a little grab to the right ear” by Hall, and...
