Bruce Cassidy Teases Bruins Lineup Changes Ahead Of Devils Game

Some tense moments Wednesday during a playoff game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk. In the third period, Metallurg defenceman Alexei Maklyukov went down to block a slapshot by Omsk's Alexei Gritsyuk and ended up taking a puck right to the side of the head. It was a hard shot, too. Maklyukov was clearly hurt and you can see in the video where the trainer throws up an X sign to get a stretcher on the ice. Once Maklyukov is up and on the stretcher, the ice crew works to remove the blood from the ice. He's then taken to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital. No word at this time on his condition.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO