Suspect caught on camera smashing taxi window

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

Search for suspect in taxi cab theft in Manhattan 00:25

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a taxi cab Thursday morning in Manhattan.

Police are trying to find a suspect accused of breaking into a taxi and stealing items from inside in Manhattan on March 24, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The NYPD released video of the suspect, seen wearing an orange wig and carrying part of a cinder block.

Video shows her smashing the driver's side window, then reaching inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver had parked his car on West 37th Street between Ninth and 10th avenues and left to use the restroom.

Police say the suspect got away with an iPhone 8 and $40 in cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

