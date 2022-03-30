ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comets streak to 5-1 win over Rummel

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The St. Charles Catholic Comets traveled to Jefferson Parish to play Metairie’s-own Rummel Raiders at Mike Miley Stadium on Tuesday.

St. Charles Catholic jumped off to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. The first run crossed the plate after a balk with bases loaded walked in Brandon Kragle. Then a sacrifice fly by Jackson Monica scored Ian Arnett.

The Comets did not need many runs against Rummel with the play of pitcher Brady St. Pierre. Pierre struck out 12 batters on the night. Michael Hotard relieved Pierre, who exited the game after six innings because of the pitch count – he threw 113 of the allotted 115.

Pierre and Hotard combined for a no-hitter as St. Charles Catholic beat Rummel, 5-1.

Brother Martin walks-off John Curtis to remain undefeated in Catholic League play

Brother Martin improves to 15-4 on the season, 4-0 in district play.

St. Charles Catholic will look to improve on their 14-8 overall record when they play Brother Martin on Saturday.

Complete highlights and postgame reactions of tonight’s game will be featured on Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College, Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels and Delgado head baseball coach Joe Scheuermann will recap the exciting week of baseball across our area.

