ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

After the slap, many tickets remain for Chris Rock’s shows at Caesars

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfJR3_0etkUD6l00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian Chris Rock is scheduled to perform three shows here in Las Vegas in May and July and even after all of the attention being given to him being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, many tickets are still available at face value.

In some other areas of the country ticket prices for Rock’s shows have skyrocketed. CNN reported that ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock Sunday night than it did in the past month combined, sending prices through the roof from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUeqy_0etkUD6l00
As of Mar. 29 many tickets to the May 6, 2022 show at Caesars according to this ticketmaster site. (Image: ticketmaster.com)

For his Las Vegas shows, box office tickets ranging from $135 to $586 (fees included) can still be purchased. On the aftermarket site StubHub tickets are running around $180 to more than $1000 (fees included).

Rock is scheduled to perform at the Colosseum on Friday, May 6, May 7, and July 3.

ticketmaster is the primary ticket sale company for these shows.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
8 News Now
8 News Now

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow 8 News Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WEKU

Chris Rock says he's still processing the slap in his first appearance since Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock took the stage in Boston Wednesday night to say he is still "processing what happened" at the Oscars where he was slapped in the face by Will Smith. "How was your weekend?" Rock said at the start of his show, according to Variety. "I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade At Will Smith For ‘Screaming Profanities & Assaulting’ Chris Rock At Oscars

Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown. Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
CinemaBlend

Fans Will Be Able To Stream Chris Rock, Jim Carrey And More Paying Tribute To Bob Saget In Special Memorial Show

From the moment the news broke about Bob Saget’s tragic death in January, his friends in the world of television and comedy have been paying tribute to the comedian. The likes of Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey immediately posted to social media about their friend. His Full House family rallied around his real-life family. A star-studded, post-funeral “punk rock shiva” was held at Los Angeles’ The Comedy Store, followed by a second night of celebration at the legendary club. Now it’s been announced that the special memorial show will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.
MUSIC
MetroTimes

Chris Rock adds second Detroit date following Oscars altercation

Interest in comedian Chris Rock has apparently surged following him getting slapped by Will Smith on live TV at Sunday’s Academy Awards — so much that Rock has added a second date to his upcoming Detroit tour stop. According to a press release sent Wednesday, the second Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Ashish

5 Reasons to Live in Las Vegas

When you think of living in Las Vegas, do you think of the casinos, clubs, and resorts? Well, it's not just a great place to visit, it's a fantastic place to live. If you're planning on living in Las Vegas, you're already on the path to a life filled with excitement. Here are five reasons that will make the city win you over.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Slap#Stubhub#Cnn
Complex

Donald Glover Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Gives Update on New Music

With Atlanta’s third season now being rolled out, complete with a pair of Hiro Murai-directed premiere episodes, star and creator Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give fans some insight on how his creative process has changed over the years. Expectedly, Glover was also asked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, as well as the possibility of a new album under the Childish Gambino moniker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Last Laugh? Chris Rock Sells Out First Dates of Comedy Tour Following Oscar ‘Slapgate’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ticket prices to see Chris Rock’s comedy tour are surging in the wake of Sunday’s “slapgate” incident at the Oscars. While Rock announced his spring tour dates months ago, ticket sites say they’ve seen an increase in sales since Rock was slapped by Will Smith while presenting the Best Documentary trophy at the Oscars telecast. The online ticket reseller TickPick, went viral Monday after tweeting that they sold more tickets to see Rock overnight...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Dozens File Complaints with the FCC About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. The Federal Communications Commission has just been slapped with a slew of viewer complaints following the 2022 Oscars. The incident in question is obviously the physical altercation between Best Actor winner Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock. Smith rushed the stage and attacked Rock after the comic made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia. Smith then proceeded to yell, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” repeatedly after returning to his seat. The 16.6 million Oscar viewers (the second lowest in the show’s broadcast history) had to...
CELEBRITIES
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy