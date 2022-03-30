After the slap, many tickets remain for Chris Rock’s shows at Caesars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian Chris Rock is scheduled to perform three shows here in Las Vegas in May and July and even after all of the attention being given to him being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, many tickets are still available at face value.

In some other areas of the country ticket prices for Rock’s shows have skyrocketed. CNN reported that ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock Sunday night than it did in the past month combined, sending prices through the roof from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.

As of Mar. 29 many tickets to the May 6, 2022 show at Caesars according to this ticketmaster site. (Image: ticketmaster.com)

For his Las Vegas shows, box office tickets ranging from $135 to $586 (fees included) can still be purchased. On the aftermarket site StubHub tickets are running around $180 to more than $1000 (fees included).

Rock is scheduled to perform at the Colosseum on Friday, May 6, May 7, and July 3.

ticketmaster is the primary ticket sale company for these shows.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.