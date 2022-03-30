2 dead in likely murder-suicide in Seymour: police

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two elderly people from Seymour were found dead in their house on Manners Avenue Tuesday night.

The Seymour Police Department responded to a call around 9:49 p.m. of two people dead in their home. According to police, a man who was concerned about his parents’ whereabouts and when he could not get in touch with them, he drove to their house and found them both dead.

Police determined the situation was under control, and there was no threat to the public.

The deaths are under investigation, and police said it is likely a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad was called in to help collect evidence, while the SPD is continuing the investigation.

