Poetry is as ancient an expression of art as you can get, and as time goes on, more and more people find their expression in it. Over the years, many women have made themselves known as great poets; women like Maya Angelou, Emily Dickinson, Sappho, Phillis Wheatley, Elizabeth Barret Browning, Rupi Kaur, Mary Oliver, and far more. With World Poetry Day coming this March 21st, here are 5 contemporary women poets whose poetry you absolutely need to read:

12 DAYS AGO