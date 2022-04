Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. have increased their workloads this week. Jalen John is getting close. When they’re all back, Arizona will have five scholarship tailbacks. Unless someone transfers — always a possibility these days — that number will grow to six when four-star freshman Rayshon “Speedy” Luke joins the team this summer. Given that there’s only one football, no more than two backs can play at a time...

FOOTBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO