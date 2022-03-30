ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in gunpoint robberies in Beverly

 2 days ago

Police search for armed robber who struck in Beverly 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding a man linked to armed robberies on Western Avenue in Beverly.

At least one of the robberies, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29, took place in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue, outside a Shell gas station convenience store.

Surveillance footage shows the man in the plaid jacket swipe a few items from the gas station convenience store, then rush outside and rob a man at gunpoint outside his car.

Another robbery happened on the same block at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 20. Further details on that incident were not released.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, a black ski mask, a black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweat pants, and tan construction boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DIms_0etkSfqF00
Chicago Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAlIR_0etkSfqF00
Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com .

