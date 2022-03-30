ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Mac Jones donates $100k to Boys and Girls Club of Metro South

By Tom Westerholm
 1 day ago

"Helping younger kids is kind of what my passion is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5ukb_0etkSN9H00
AFC quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots smiles as he runs on the field during the Pro Bowl. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made an appearance at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton on Tuesday to donate $100k and hang out with kids in attendance.

It was difficult to tell who had more fun: The kids or Jones himself.

Jones taught the kids the Griddy — a dance he busted out at the Pro Bowl, which went viral. One enterprising football player even made sure Jones saw his Hudl tape with all of his high-school highlights.

“10 minutes, that’s a lot of highlights — that’s a lot of good plays,” Jones remarked, before the kids started teaching him handshakes.

Jones told reporters he missed getting into the community during the pandemic — something he enjoyed in college and high school.

“Helping younger kids is kind of what my passion is — young people, whether they like sports or not, to help them reach their dreams,” Jones said.

Jones called the group of football players “awesome.”

“I just told them to have fun and enjoy whatever level you’re playing at,” Jones said. “Some of them going to be playing D1 in college next year. So that’s pretty impressive. I told ’em to have fun and enjoy the moment and don’t take it for granted. That’s pretty much all you can ask, is to work hard and keep your family, God — whatever you believe in first. Everything will take care of itself.

“They have good hearts,” Jones added. “Just talking with them today, meeting some of them, it is really cool to see all of them playing together and competing, having fun.”

