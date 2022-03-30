ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Hoppen takes you on tour of Omaha's best pizza

By Zoey Muessel
 1 day ago
It's no secret that Omaha has some great dishes on the menu.

"So we are standing in front of Piezon's Pizzeria this is in my opinion one of the hands-down best places for pizza in Omaha. Specifically, I love it because you can get pizza by the slice here," said Restaurant Hoppen Podcast Host Dan Hoppen.

Hoppen knows a thing or two about the local food culture.

He hosts the weekly podcast "Restaurant Hoppen" where he and guests discuss everything related to Omaha restaurants and owners.

But like many of us, Dan has a soft spot for this iconic Italian dish. And he has a lot of things to say about Omaha's pizza scene.

"Omaha is an underrated pizza town and you can really find so many different styles. You can get your classic, New York. You can get some deep dish. You can get Sicilian. You can even get Detroit style now, shoutout to Backlot Tap House. There are places that even serve 'Omaha style' pizza which I don't know if that's really a thing but they claim to have it so there you go," he said.

And what makes a good pizza according to Dan?

"I think, and this is something the owner of Piezon's Matt Vrzal has told me many times. The indicator of a good slice of pizza or a good pizza place I should say is that they do cheese pizza very well. Because anybody can take a pizza, pile a bunch of toppings on it and like mask the base flavors. But what really makes great pizza is great crust, quality cheese and a really good sauce. If you can nail those three elements then you start stacking ingredients on top of it and you can still make good pizzas. But I think that if you don't have those three base layers down pat and down really well, it's very hard to have an upper echelon pizza," said Hoppen.

So who has the best pie in Omaha?

"Virtuoso Pizzeria is definitely up there among my favorite places to eat in the entire city. They have these giant 20 inch New York-style pizzas they make and they cut them into six slices, so the slices are just enormous. They're huge, they're really foldable. They have this really nice chewy crust. They're just darn near perfect," he said.

"Noli's is another one. Noli's owner, Joel Marsh he travels to New York frequently and he loves New York-style pizza so much that he actually flew up there and got some of their water. There's that classic New York phrase that New York pizza is so much better because of the special water. He got some of that water, brought it back here, had it analyzed, and then had a machine built so he could recreate that water with the same PH levels here in Omaha. And that's what makes Noli's dough now. So I think, I mean you can just tell there's a lot of dedication and a lot of care that goes into him crafting those pizzas," Hoppen said.

Dan also mentions Franks Pizzeria and Lighthouse with its face eclipsing nine-inch slices.

Frank's Owner Matt Halligan describes his pies as "the pizza emoji".

"It's just solid and consistent. In and out every single time," said Hoppen.

With such stellar reviews, it's hard to pick just one spot. So you better get to eating.

Listen to Dan's podcast and read his reviews all on his website.

#Pizza Crust#New York Style Pizza#Pizza Dough#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Restaurant Hoppen Podcast#Italian#Sicilian#Backlot Tap House
WOWT

Cave-in reveals old septic pit in Omaha homeowner’s front yard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a northwest Omaha homeowner. It exposed a danger lurking just below her front yard. Hidden for decades, a hazard revealed itself in Katie Smith’s front yard near 73rd and Miami before it got the drop on her. “Total...
OMAHA, NE
Mashed

The Fast-Food Restaurant Duff Goldman Once Worked At

For "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman, one of the biggest keys to his success is sheer luck. "I'm a cook who won the lottery," Goldman told Jewish News Service. But in reality, Goldman has also built his career through plenty of hard work, much of it far less glamorous than the cakes he'd eventually bake for President Barack Obama or "Star Wars" creator George Lucas (via The Daily Beast). His business Charm City Cakes came from humble origins, as Goldman baked his first cakes in his home oven and delivered them in the back of his Volkswagen. And after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, he worked alongside some of his biggest culinary influences, including Stephen Durfee at the famed French Laundry — where he worked as a stagiaire without pay!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Just Visited Bobby Flay's Vegas Restaurant

It's said, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," but Buddy Valastro doesn't appear to be following that mantra. The "Cake Boss" star is currently visiting Sin City — where Eater reports he has three different eateries and another café on the way – and he hasn't been shy about sharing parts of his trip with his fans on social media.
RESTAURANTS
