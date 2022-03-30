ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Rebraca announces return for 2022-23 basketball season

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — Filip Rebraca will use his year...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Covid
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Filip Rebraca makes decision on 2022-23 college hoops season

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca will be returning to the program for the 2022-23 season, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The news broke on Tuesday afternoon. Rebraca spent 3 seasons at North Dakota before transferring to Iowa ahead of the 2021-22 season. He started in all...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Haiby to Return as Super Senior

Lincoln - Sam Haiby announced on Tuesday that she will return for a fifth season with the Nebraska women's basketball team in 2022-23. The two-time All-Big Ten guard from Moorhead, Minn., ranks No. 15 on Nebraska's all-time scoring list with 1,381 points and eighth on NU's career assist list with 414. She has played in 117 games with 87 starts as a Husker. She is the only player in school history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds (532) and 400 assists.
LINCOLN, NE
KCAU 9 News

Sports Spotlight: Union Omaha defender Jaime Ponce-Pablo credits South Sioux City roots in rise to semi-pro soccer

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “South Sioux does a great job at laying a great foundation, you know I think the coaches, the clubs, everything around here… it does a lot for the players,” Union Omaha defender Jaime Ponce-Pablo said. Since the age of 4, soccer has been Jaime (Hi-May) Ponce-Pablo’s world, growing up playing […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Wyoming News

Arizona is loaded at RB; will competition bring out the best in all backs?

Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. have increased their workloads this week. Jalen John is getting close. When they’re all back, Arizona will have five scholarship tailbacks. Unless someone transfers — always a possibility these days — that number will grow to six when four-star freshman Rayshon “Speedy” Luke joins the team this summer. Given that there’s only one football, no more than two backs can play at a time...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy