Mandan, ND

Softball: Mandan has high hopes for historic season

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

Mandan’s softball team isn’t shy about its goals, dreaming of their first state tournament appearance in school history.

“Every year we just get closer and closer, and I think this year we can all kind of feel it, and in practice, we just can tell this can be our year and we can make the state tournament and make Mandan softball history there,” Braves’ senior Piper Harris said.

The Braves’ have the experience to get there with eight girls returning this season that started last year, and it starts with the pitching of senior Andi Borchers.

“Definitely any time you’ve got somebody that has a lot of experience that can lead like Andi, and definitely in the circle, is something that gives a boost to the kids,” Mandan head coach Mike Gustavsson said. “They have confidence that we go out in the circle, we get back in, and we don’t have to score as many runs every year.”

Borchers is an all-state pitcher that will lead the Braves, and if you’re in the box there’s one thing to watch out for.

“Definitely my rise ball,” Borchers said. “It’s got a good spin right now. I’m very excited to throw it against some people.”

Borchers and the Braves will rely on their defense to win games, and they’re preparing for anything to be thrown at them.

“One thing that’s going to be big is being able to react quickly and to recognize the situations as they’re happening, because like coach said in practice today there are situations you can’t practice, so you have to have the mental capability to be able to react and adjust to those situations,” Harris said.

The Braves start their season when they host the Bismarck Demons on Friday.

