Track and Field: Century seeing talent emerge in the distance events

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

The Century Boys are continuing to build depth to a team that is already loaded with talent but are hoping to see better results in the distance events.

Led by senior Griffin House, the long-distance runs have been the most competitive at meets over the last few years, and shouldn’t slow down even with the loss of some big seniors from last year.

“Last year was a crazy year for distance running in the state,” says senior Griffin House. “Debatably one of the best ever, but a lot of guys coming back. A lot of East guys coming back which is interesting because we really only see them one or two times before the state meet.”

“Our distance program has grown a ton,” says head coach Justin Miller. “From cross country to where they started to finish coming into track. They know there’s work to be done and they’ve seen the kids ahead of them and what they’ve done, and Griff’s been an awesome example for them.”

