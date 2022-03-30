ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Track and Field: Century leads the way at girls indoor meet at UMary

By Phil Benotti
 2 days ago

As the sleet fell outside, half of the WDA girls were in action on the track at UMary, building up towards the start of the outdoor season that is starting soon.

WDA Bismarck Indoor Meet:
1. Century Patriots – 155.50
2. Jamestown Blue Jays – 85.67
3. Legacy Sabers – 83.33
4. Bismarck Demons – 76.50
5. Mandan Braves – 57.00
6. St. Mary’s Saints – 47.00

