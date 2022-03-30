Track and Field: Century leads the way at girls indoor meet at UMary
As the sleet fell outside, half of the WDA girls were in action on the track at UMary, building up towards the start of the outdoor season that is starting soon.
WDA Bismarck Indoor Meet:
1. Century Patriots – 155.50
2. Jamestown Blue Jays – 85.67
3. Legacy Sabers – 83.33
4. Bismarck Demons – 76.50
5. Mandan Braves – 57.00
6. St. Mary’s Saints – 47.00
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0