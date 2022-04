KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: One of the first things to know about the proprietor of Mason’s Mixer is that his name is not Mason. It’s Juan Irby. The second is that his home-based bakery business produces the freshest, most delicious, most original cookies you’ll find anywhere.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO