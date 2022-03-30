ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

College Baseball Roundup: Florida A&M drops heartbreaker, Tallahassee Community College falls

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
The Florida A&M baseball team came back to force extra innings with Jacksonville Tuesday night at Moore-Kittles Field, but fell in 12 innings 9-6, snapping a three game win streak. The Rattlers hit the road to face Alabama A&M this weekend.

In junior college baseball, the Tallahassee Community College Eagles fell to Northwest Florida State 4-2. Game two of their four game series with the Raiders is set for Thursday.

