College Baseball Roundup: Florida A&M drops heartbreaker, Tallahassee Community College falls

The Florida A&M baseball team came back to force extra innings with Jacksonville Tuesday night at Moore-Kittles Field, but fell in 12 innings 9-6, snapping a three game win streak. The Rattlers hit the road to face Alabama A&M this weekend.

In junior college baseball, the Tallahassee Community College Eagles fell to Northwest Florida State 4-2. Game two of their four game series with the Raiders is set for Thursday.