Albuquerque, NM

APD search for suspect in homicide at illegal street racing event

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of murder while illegally street racing. Police say 25-year-old Jose Alfredo Cueva is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Garcia at Aerospace Parkway just south of Double Eagle Airport on Aug. 8.

Witnesses tell police after Garcia’s race, a man challenged Garcia to another race but he refused. Several witnesses say Garcia tried to drive away. But police say a man later identified as Cueva opened fire, killing Garcia.

Comments / 5

chata49
1d ago

funny how where mug shots they look like they are all bad. But these wimps here get turned real easy. And most of these clowns dont get breaking bad was a fictional tv show

Reply(1)
2
Elaine Baca
1d ago

Shooter has 2 last names, which means he is ILLEGAL. Also this "report" fails to mention where he's from. Continued efforts to shield this mayor from his making Alb a sanctuary city, thereby endangering all of us. Thanks, Mayor Keller!!

Reply(1)
2
KRQE News 13

APD investigating mysterious death inside Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into how a person wound up dead inside an Albuquerque apartment. Investigators say they got a call about a body inside an apartment near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. They are looking into whether it might be a homicide or a suicide. “The decedent didn’t appear to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests couple believed to be behind multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals’ office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods. Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sister of murder suspect pleads guilty to federal crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother Jackie Vigil has pleaded guilty to crimes of her own. Investigators say Elizabeth Talamantes’ brother, Luis Talamantes-Romers, shot and killed Vigil while driving his sister’s Jeep. While investigation the murder, they found both were in the country illegally. Investigators also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police search for missing woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for a missing woman. Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 21, but was last seen on March 10. Delgado-Sarceno is known to frequent Downtown Santa Fe. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD bait cars net two arrests in two days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police bait cars are netting more arrests around Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police released a video from Thursday inside a bait car, which they say Lorenzo Diaz stole near Candelaria and Juan Tabo before picking up a woman near Central and Tramway. When officers remotely disabled the car, the pair bailed while the car was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
