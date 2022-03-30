APD search for suspect in homicide at illegal street racing event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of murder while illegally street racing. Police say 25-year-old Jose Alfredo Cueva is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Garcia at Aerospace Parkway just south of Double Eagle Airport on Aug. 8.

Witnesses tell police after Garcia’s race, a man challenged Garcia to another race but he refused. Several witnesses say Garcia tried to drive away. But police say a man later identified as Cueva opened fire, killing Garcia.

