APD search for suspect in homicide at illegal street racing event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of murder while illegally street racing. Police say 25-year-old Jose Alfredo Cueva is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Garcia at Aerospace Parkway just south of Double Eagle Airport on Aug. 8.
Witnesses tell police after Garcia's race, a man challenged Garcia to another race but he refused. Several witnesses say Garcia tried to drive away. But police say a man later identified as Cueva opened fire, killing Garcia.
