LORMAN, Miss. – The Alcorn State baseball team will be back in action this weekend, hosting conference-foe Grambling State University in a three-game weekend series. After collecting their first season victory, the Braves enter the series after an 8-7 triumph over Prairie View A&M on the road last week. ASU is 1-16 overall and 1-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers are 8-17 overall and 3-3 in league play. They enter the contest after a 9-5 midweek loss at Jackson State.

BASEBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO