ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Oakley woman helps families of kids fighting cancer

By Jonathan McCall
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097jou_0etkMyrs00

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Having to say goodbye to a child is any parent’s worst nightmare.

For an Oakley woman, she turned tragedy into triumph, and helping other families along the way.

KRON4’s Jonathan McCall introduces us to Lakeisha Marshall-Phillips, one of our finalists for Remarkable Women.

“We say it’s like a club that nobody wants to be a part of,” Lakeisha said.

The membership comes with a high cost, the loss of a child.

For Lakeisha Marshall-Phillips and her husband, Leon Jr., getting in meant losing their son Justin.

“Going through it is a lot of emotions,” Lakeisha said. “Justin was always so strong. Even going through his treatment he would always say, ‘Why are you so sad.’”

In Feb. 2016, a week before his 12th birthday, Justin was diagnosed with cancer. For a year, the family spent plenty of moments at the hospital, which became a second home and the staff like family.

“There were a lot of days where you felt like giving up, and throwing in the towel,” Leon said.

After rounds of chemo and fighting, Justin died just weeks after his 13th birthday. After grieving his loss, Lakeisha says she wanted to do more.

“A seed was planted about a year after Justin passed away. It wasn’t until COVID hit that I really buckled down and made the vision a reality,” Lakeisha said.

From the seed spouted the Justin Parker Warrior House – The non-profit group provides support for families, whose children are also battling cancer.

The Phillips’ say the road to remission for young patients can be tough on families.

“I remember the look and the feeling on their face, what’s happening next,” Leon said.

They offer a listening ear, advice, they even bring food for families – The couple says it’s simply giving to others, what they received.

“You see a look of despair, it almost looks like defeat, and then we come through with a goodie basket and gift cards and food, cooked food instead of eating hospital food or fast food, a cooked meal,” Leon said.

The organization is raising donations for a physical location so they can better serve families impacted by cancer.

“Everything that I do, and even starting the non-profit is to give back to other people, and I just, I’m a giving person but sometimes I neglect myself,” Lakeisha said.

But someone didn’t forget about her, a co-worker nominated her as a KRON4 Remarkable Woman – At first, she thought it was a joke.

“I called her, and I said I got an email, and I thought it was a joke, but your name was in it. Oh, my gosh! I didn’t say anything because of all the work that you do with Justin Parker Warrior House,” Lakeisha said.

Leon called it overdue.

“When I really started thinking about it, I was like, congratulations, I was like she is a remarkable woman. It was time that someone, somewhere outside of the inner circle acknowledged that. We know how remarkable she is, like she said, she is selfless, putting others first sometimes to the detriment of herself,” Leon said.

The couple still has three children to raise but Justin is never far from them.

“In our spirit, Justin is with us,” Leon said. “He may not be with us here in the body, but he is definitely with us in spirit and in love.”

Lakeisha says the seeds planted in mourning have bloomed into something that Justin would have loved.

“I think he would be my biggest cheerleader, and very proud and if he was still here. He would still be here right next to me spearheading Justin Parker Warrior House,” Lakeisha said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Oakley woman's brother: 'We will find you'

OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of a missing Oakley woman gathered for her 24th birthday, as they continue the search for answers in her disappearance. Alexis Gabe was last seen almost two months ago, and her family and friends met Sunday at the Antioch-Oakley Regional Shoreline for an emotional tribute.
OAKLEY, CA
Macomb Daily

Warren Comedy 4 Cancer show helps support three families

Warren resident J.D. Marshall knows the power of laughter. One of his most cherished memories of his daughter Stephanie, who died April 11 2015 from cancer, is the night the 13-year-old was able to meet one of her favorite comedians, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. In the midst of Stephanie’s tough journey through cancer treatment, Iglesias made her laugh.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakley, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Lima News

When colorectal cancer runs in the family

National guidelines recommend people of average risk of developing colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. However, Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, says if your family has a history of colon cancer or if you have a hereditary condition, those guidelines don’t necessarily apply. You may need to be screened at a younger age.
CANCER
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justin Parker#Cancer Treatment#Charity#Covid
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities
WTOL-TV

Military families fight to help veterans exposed to 'burn pits'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In honor of her late husband, a local woman is fighting to expand healthcare benefits for veterans. After a one-year deployment in Iraq, Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson was diagnosed with lung cancer. "He eventually lost his voice and ended up with a paralyzed vocal cord,"...
COLUMBUS, OH
KTRE

Ukrainian woman helping family back home through art sales in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A Ukrainian woman living in Nashville might be thousands of miles away from her family, but she is helping them escape their home country during the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through art. Ina Bednarska is raising money by selling heart-shaped keychains with the help of her neighbor. Bednarska...
NASHVILLE, TN
Register Citizen

Hamden program helps foster kids and biological families connect

HAMDEN — Vannessa Dorantes once heard a visiting family sing “Happy Birthday” to a child in the sterile office a Department of Children and Families building, she told a crowd gathered Friday at the Children’s Center of Hamden. Dorantes, the DCF commissioner, asked listeners to let...
HAMDEN, CT
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy