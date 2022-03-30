ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy Promises ‘Appropriate Action’ Over Will Smith Incident

By J. Kim Murphy
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent a letter to its members addressing the incident that occurred at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday evening, when Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada...

