Almost 2 years after the Buffalo Common Council approved the purchase, the Buffalo Police Department has finally begun distributing tasers to officers in the City of Buffalo. After many delays caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Buffalo Police officers began receiving their tasers and training in the first weeks of March 2022. So far, just under 200 officers have received them. More are on the way, but officers first must complete a training course on the proper use of the device.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO