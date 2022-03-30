Natalia Bryant Gets Sleek in Plunging Gucci Dress & Accordion Skirt With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article.

Natalia Bryant stepped out in a chic Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant , who signed with IMG Models last year, worked with stylist Mariel Haenn on her look for the special occasion. The glamorous black and gold Gucci gown featured a plunging neckline that extended all the way down to her midriff and a shimmering metallic skirt with a pleated design. Bryant accessorized with a small black clutch bag by Giambattista Valli, two bold rings and dangling statement earrings that sparkled with diamonds.

The college student, who attends the University of Southern California, recently modeled for Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection with Adidas, which dropped in December.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

