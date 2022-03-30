ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Natalia Bryant Gets Sleek in Plunging Gucci Dress & Accordion Skirt With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEkD1_0etkMavg00

Click here to read the full article.

Natalia Bryant stepped out in a chic Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant , who signed with IMG Models last year, worked with stylist Mariel Haenn on her look for the special occasion. The glamorous black and gold Gucci gown featured a plunging neckline that extended all the way down to her midriff and a shimmering metallic skirt with a pleated design. Bryant accessorized with a small black clutch bag by Giambattista Valli, two bold rings and dangling statement earrings that sparkled with diamonds.

The college student, who attends the University of Southern California, recently modeled for Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection with Adidas, which dropped in December.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

Flip through the gallery to check out all the celebrity arrivals at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Footwear News
Footwear News

105K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Waves in a Gucci Dress Fit For Poseidon

There's a new ruler of the sea in town, and the waves followed her straight to the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a Gucci dress made of teal silk satin that ruffled against the red carpet like waves crashing on the beach. Beautifully tailored, the asymmetrical gown featured a puff sleeve to the right and an oversize ruffle detail across Turner-Smith's left shoulder. Like water trickling down a fountain, the expertly placed ruffles led our eyes all the way around the backless gown to the satin train flowing behind her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Zendaya
Person
Regina King
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gets Vibrant in Neon Blue Balenciaga Dress & Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian arrived with a bang at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night in Los Angeles. The star-studded event hosted stars following the Academy Awards. The reality star arrived on the red carpet in a lengthy Balenciaga dress in a daring shade of blue. The dress was long-sleeved and featured a mock neckline. The long sleeves transitioned into a pair of gloves made of the same slick fabric as the dress. The bright blue number sported a long train that trailed behind her as she walked. Kardashian wore her hair slicked back into a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Dress#Academy Awards#Img Models#The Performing Arts
Footwear News

Serena Williams Sparkles in Velvet Gown and PVC Slingbacks at Producers Guild Awards

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams sparkled at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The tennis icon arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with numerous stars, including Kristen Stewart, Kerry Washington and sister Venus Williams. While hitting the red carpet, Williams posed with her sister and “King Richard” star Will Smith in a draped gown by CD Greene. Styled by Jason Bolden, Williams’ dress featured a dark red velvet minidress silhouette with a crystal-coated bodice and plunging neckline. The sleek number was completed with a flowing velvet and magenta silk train. Williams...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen’s Romantic Look Sparkles All Over With Cutout Dress & Glittery Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen brought sparkles last night with a glamorous look at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles. Teigen wore a striking silver gown offering a shimmery effect from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika’s spring ’22 collection. The dress delivered an asymmetrical design with a single shoulder strap and a high-low skirt. The semi-sheer frock also featured an embellished bodice that extended down the tulle skirt, plus cutout details. The model and cookbook author complemented the gown with strappy, crystal-embellished sandals boasting a pointed toe. Meanwhile, her Grammy Award-winning husband John Legend donned a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Gets Chic in Chanel With Black Halter Gown on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was joined by fellow actor and husband Javier Bardem on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles at the 2022 Oscars. The pair looked stunning in black, with Cruz wearing a black and silver Chanel halter dress that tied in a tweed bow around her neck. The actress’ dress featured buttons running down the top half towards the middle. The gown‘s skirt was large and had an expansive shape. The skirt was slightly pleated and long, with the hem stopping just above the carpet, hiding the actress’s shoes. Cruz opted for chunky gold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Glitters in Green Dress With Peekaboo Cups & Hidden Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sparkly green statement on the red carpet tonight at the 2022 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The “Girls Trip” star arrived in a strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured allover dark green sequins with a slim fit and sharply draped train. Punctuating the piece were clusters of silver sequins for added sparkle. Sculpted black cups beneath the dress’ neckline created a modern take on the bustier for a striking moment. Haddish’s look was complete with a diamond necklace, stud earrings and layered rings by...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy