ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fact or Fiction: Oscars wasn't captioned until 2021?

By Michael Rozzen
San Diego Channel
 1 day ago

(KGTV) — A post getting a lot of retweets claims Jane Fonda signed her best actress speech in 1979...

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Kgtv#Abc
KXLY

The 25 worst Best Picture nominees in Oscar history

Each year, cinema aficionados wait with bated breath for the Academy Awards, a ceremony that upholds the tradition of honoring the year’s best films—in concept, at least. In reality, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t always get it right when it comes to nominations and awards alike. That’s especially true in retrospect, with previous nominees and winners showing their age over time. What was once considered classic may now seem relatively subpar, or at the very least, insignificant.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

Hoping to boost ratings the Academy is making a few controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars such as presenting six categories before the live telecast. The top prize of the night, “Best Picture,” has 10 films competing in a category never won by a streaming service. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.March 26, 2022.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sally Field says she ‘wants to punch people in the nose’ when they misquote her 1985 Oscars speech

Sally Field has reflected on her infamous Oscars acceptance speech.The actor, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1985, took to the stage and said: “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me.”Field’s words are often misquoted as: “You like me. You really, really like me.”In a new interview with Variety, when asked whether she finds the fact that her speech is misquoted “frustrating”, Field said: “Sometimes I want to punch them in the nose, but mostly because they don’t ever say the context of what I said before.“When I’m there...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Complete Guide to 2022 Red Carpet Events and Parties

Event producers are preparing to roll out miles of red carpet this week for what is shaping up to be a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings to celebrate the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter has gathered intel on all the events below. Sunday, March 20 Holly Shorts Film Festival Oscar Nominee Brunch Japan House LA, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 2-6 p.m. The third annual event will host guests from nominated films including Summer of Soul producer Beth Hubbard, Take and Run’s Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger, The Dress’ Tadeusz Lysiak and actress Anna Dzieduszyka, The Long Goodbye’s Aneil Karia, The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Oscars 2022: Inside the 10 films nominated for best picture

Ten films are up for the highly coveted best picture award at the 94th Academy Awards. While no singular film has dominated awards season thus far, "The Power of the Dog" reigned supreme in terms of Oscar nominations with 12 in total. "Dune" is close behind with 10. The other...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy