Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper called out Diddy in “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” a scathing diss track in which he questioned the hip-hop mogul’s NYC roots, and accused him shady business practices: “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” Mase raps. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”

