Lady Gaga’s Boyfriend History: From Taylor Kinney To Michael Polansky

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Lady Gaga has led an eventful love life since stepping into the spotlight into the big spotlight with her music in 2008. Learn more about the men she’s dated here.

Lady Gaga, 36, is no stranger to success in both music and dating! The singer has had a plethora of number one hits as well as several long-lasting relationships that were in the spotlight at one point. Although she’s now happily in a relationship with Michael Polansky, over the years, she’s had some other memorable romances that we’re looking back on.

Check out all the guys Gaga has either been romantically involved with or rumored to be since she stepped onto the big music industry scene with her first studio album, The Fame, in 2008, below!

Lüc Carl

Before Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, stepped onto the music scene and was just starting out, she met Luc Carl at a New York City bar in 2005 and they began dating. Not too much is known about their relationship since it happened before she was in the mega spotlight, but they dated on and off over six years and by 2008, it seemed they had called it quits.

In 2010, the lovebirds rekindled their flame but by 2011, they went their separate ways once again. Gaga admitted she had a love for Luc unlike any other in a Rolling Stone interview. “I’ve really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him,” she said.

Matthew Williams

In 2008, when Gaga released her debut studio album, The Fame, she was linked to Los Angeles designer Matthew “Dada” Williams. He was seen riding in a car with her on her way to the Grammy Awards that year and they were both dressed to impress. Before the year ended, the couple stopped dating and Gaga later spoke out about their connection in an interview with the Evening Standard in 2010.

“Dada is quite brilliant and we were crazy lovers, but I stopped it when we discovered what a strong creative connection we had,” she told the outlet. In addition to being her partner at one time, Matthew actually served as the creative director of Haus of Gaga from 2008 until 2010.

Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga pose at an event. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Gaga actually met Taylor Kinney on the set of her music video for the song, “Yoü and I,” which was written about her relationship with Luc, in 2011. He was cast as her love interest and became just that behind the camera as well. During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Gaga told host Andy Cohen about the magical moment they first worked together.

“We had a good time,” she explained. “I think there was chemistry. We were shooting until 4 or 5 in the morning or something like that. We exchanged information. A few weeks went by and we kept in touch, and then that’s that.”

After years of having a public romance, in Feb. 2015, Taylor proposed to Gaga and she said yes. Their last public appearance together was in March 2016 and by July of that year, they broke up. “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” Gaga wrote in a statement at the time. “We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Christian Carino

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga holding hands during an outing. (Mike Reed/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock)

In Jan. 2017, Gaga was spotted with Christian Carino for the first time. They were hanging out at a Kings of Leon concert and a month later, he was seen with her at the Super Bowl in Houston, TX. They continued to date throughout the rest of 2017 and into 2018, and after engagement rumors swirled, the lovebirds confirmed them in Oct. 2018. In Jan. 2019, they made their last public appearance together and Gaga seemed to be single once again. During this time, she denied rumors that she was dating her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

Dan Horton

Gaga hinted that she may be dating sound engineer Dan Horton in July 2019 when she shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers and her smelling one in the background and tagged him in it. “Italians cook with love,” she captioned the snapshot along with a red heart emoji. By Oct. 2019, however, Gaga referred to herself as “single.”

Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky at the Inauguration in Washington D.C. (SAMUEL CORUM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Gaga and entrepreneur Michael Polansky were first seen together in Miami, FL and in Jan. 2020, she confirmed their romance with a cozy photo of the two of them on Instagram. They got very close throughout the first half of 2020, including when they quarantined due to the COVID pandemic and a year after they went Instagram official, they showed up to Joe Biden‘s Inauguration in Washington D.C. together.

Shortly after they started dating, a source told us that the talented musician is “serious about” Michael and their future together. “She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” a friend of the singer EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him, they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them. It’s more than just physical though, she’s very attracted to his mind, he’s brilliant. He went to Harvard, which is impressive, but what’s even more impressive is that he’s devoted his whole career to philanthropy. That is such a passion of hers, so they’re really aligned there. It’s a great match on many levels.”

As of 2022, Gaga and Michael still appear to be going strong.