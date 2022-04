NEW ORLEANS -- Wendell Moore Jr. has played next to two ACC Defensive Player of the Year winners now, along with an All-ACC Defensive Team standout during his three-year Duke career. He himself has been recognized for his contributions on that end of the court after earning a spot on the league's All-Defensive list this season. The man knows good defense. So take it from him when he says that Blue Devils big man Mark Williams is the goods.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO