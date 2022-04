Here I sit, a decorated, combat-related disabled American Vietnam veteran, on the annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day — an annual day of recognition of combat service associated with those who bravely and honorably service in the Vietnam War — and wondering why, after nearly 50 years of waiting for recognition of service, we, the forgotten, remain waiting for recognition as a result of combat-related disability and remain in the fight for life.

