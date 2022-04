EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sunday Hidalgo County announced the passing of its county auditor, Arcy Duran. According to the county, Duran died on Saturday at her home from natural causes. Duran was diagnosed several years ago with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Duran was employed with the county for […]

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO