Champaign County, IL

Champaign County History Museum named state’s top small museum

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Association of Museums gave its top award for small institutions to a museum located in Champaign.

The Champaign County History Museum was named Small Institution of the Year in a virtual ceremony earlier this month. In addition to the top honor, the museum was awarded three Awards of Excellence in the categories of Exhibits, Conservation and Community Partnership.

“This award represents the culmination of hard work and investment by hundreds of volunteers, donors, and members to revive the Champaign County History Museum,” said T.J. Blakeman, Presiden tof the museum’s Board of Trustees. “Just six short years ago, the question was, could the museum be saved, and today it is thriving! We are so grateful that IAM has chosen to recognize the outstanding museum work happening here at the corner of First Street and University Avenue.”

The museum is located in the Historic Cattle Bank. The museum is open Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Board Of Trustees#The Historic Cattle Bank
