2 arrested after vehicle drives into McAllen home

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested by Brownsville police after driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, and falling asleep in a drive-thru. Leticia Gonzalez, 29, and Juan Jesus Leal, 31, were arrested after officers found them asleep at a drive-thru, according to a post by Brownsville PD. At […]
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for DWI after a crash that occurred on Saturday, March 12. Bryon Michael Lucio, 21, and Marco Antonio Perez, 34, were both arrested for DWI, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department. At 2:20 a.m., police responded to an accident at the 3800 block of N. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a car engulfed in flames Saturday night. Saturday night, teenagers heading home from a trip to South Padre Island noticed their car “emitting smoke,” according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. The teenagers pulled over and exited their vehicle. Moments later the car caught ablaze, engulfing in […]
A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8.
A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true.
USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality.
Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, the family and friends of a woman found dead in her home spoke out to the community searching for answers. 35-year-old Kristina Torres was found by Harlingen Police on Saturday. They said the death ‘is suspicious’ but have not yet determined the cause of death. Police reported the condition […]
SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Long Island Village couple has been arrested for injury to a child and abuse of a corpse after admitting to playing a part in a newborn’s death. A search for the child’s body is ongoing. On March 16, an individual went to the Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 office […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she left her four children home alone for more than 24 hours while she travelled to Mexico. Cassandra Esparza, 24, has been charged with four counts of child abandonment/endangerment. According to an arrest warrant, on February 13, the Odessa Police Department received notification, […]
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter air patrol encounter led to the arrest of four individuals. According to a Texas DPS spokesperson, while a DPS helicopter was conducting air patrol in the Starr County area they encountered a criminal pointing an AK-47 at them. The individual is then seen […]
Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested recently after allegedly intentionally hitting and killing her boyfriend with a car. According to a press release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, on March 19 at approximately 8:44 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Clay Drive to a report of a car accident. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 24-year-old Erick Sanchez, who had been fatally struck by Briana Lisset Soria in a black Chevrolet Camaro.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for aggravated robbery after trying to rob a taxi driver with a handgun. Bryan Axel Garcia, 18, and Jaime Rangel Jr., 20, were arrested by Brownsville police on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, according to a post by Brownsville PD. On March 25, a woman driving on […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died Monday morning when a vehicle drove off the interstate. It happened around 9:15 on I-55 in Hinds County. That’s when a 2007 Saturn Ion, which was driven by Jerry Hammond, 44, of Magee ran off the road and overturned. Gigi Love, 42,...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Independent School District (ISD) employee accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested. Roberto Esparza Salazar Jr., an assistant band director at McAllen High School, was arrested by McAllen ISD police on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records. […]
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the city’s South Side left one man injured and resulted in two arrests, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Robert E. Lee. Officers were initially dispatched for a burglary in progress....
An 18-year-old Edinburg man died Friday following a single-vehicle crash east of Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Preliminary investigation revealed that an off-road vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mile 17 N. Road at an “unsafe” speed around 3:53 a.m. when it drove into a ditch, according to a news release from DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.
Comments / 0