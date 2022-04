Wrestlecon has announced a match between the married couple John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow this week. It was added that this is the final match announcement for the show. The two will face off in a ‘Dirty Dishes’ match. The best match on the show, voted on by fans, will get a $5,000 reward. Here’s the updated lineup:

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO