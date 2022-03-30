ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE TLC Reportedly Likely For Saudi Arabia

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE’s next date in Saudi Arabia will likely be WWE TLC, according to a new report. Andrew...

Becky Lynch Reveals New Hairstyle After Bianca Belair Cut Her Hair On Raw

Becky Lynch has her new hairstyle after she got an unasked-for haircut from Bianca Belair on Raw. As noted, Belair took the shears to Lynch’s hair on Monday’s show after Lynch attempted to cut Bianca’s braid off, leading to the Raw Women’s Champion having a meltdown in the ring.
Kurt Angle Comments On The Competition Between AEW And WWE

Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling to talk about a variety of topics, including comparing current day Impact Wrestling with AEW. While he believes Impact Wrestling is capable of making a comeback one day, right now Angle believes AEW have surpassed them and that they’ve done an incredible job at giving WWE a run for their money.
Is Roman Reigns' dominance good or bad for WWE?

Roman Reigns has now become the undisputed symbol of the WWE. The 'Tribal Chief' has held the Universal title for 571 days, a period of time during which he defeated world-class superstars like Edge, John Cena and Seth Rollins. WrestleMania 38 will be the stage where the showdown between him...
WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
Former WWE Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan promised that a big new signing would debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite in the first match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifier, and he wasn't lying. After The Bunny made her way to the ring some new music hit and it was none other than Toni Storm making her AEW debut. Storm's 90-day non compete ended on Tuesday, and many fans were hoping to see her debut on Dynamite. They got their wish, and now Storm seems to be All Elite for the long run, though Khan hasn't shared the official All Elite graphic just yet.
Daniel Bryan News

Erick Redbeard Refused To Cut His Beard When Teaming With Daniel Bryan In WWE. Erick Redbeard has had quite the journey in the world of professional wrestling. The former Erick Rowan was a recent guest on the Wrestlebuddy Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. Bryan Danielson Explains Why...
Paul Heyman Hints At MJF's Possible Future With WWE

Recently, one of the biggest stars of the AEW, MJF, has had some problems with the contract that he recently signed with the wrestling organization, apparently wanting more money as a part of his deal in entering the squared circle and it seems as though WWE's Paul Heyman thinks that his path might cross with the loud-mouthed superstar down the line. With Heyman set to have a big weekend as WrestleMania is set to see two of the wrestlers he's been associated with in World Wrestling Entertainment butt heads in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Paul couldn't help sharing his two cents.
Marko Stunt Reportedly ‘Confirmed’ To Be Leaving AEW

Marko Stunt’s AEW stint is coming to an end, according to the latest update on him. As has been reported, Stunt’s contract with AEW is set to expire in May and he hasn’t been factored into creative plans, nor has he been backstage at Dynamite in months.
Paul Heyman Explains How AEW Can’t Match WWE’s Market Dominance or WrestleMania

– While speaking to the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, WWE talent Paul Heyman discussed AEW. Heyman noted that he has no problem praising AEW if they do something that’s “worth being put over,” but he also explained that the company is a “long way away from” WWE’s level of “market dominance.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE Changes Yet Another Superstar’s Name

Who are you again? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and several of them have names that are going to be well known among fans. However, WWE will occasionally make changes to those names, often for reasons that don’t seem clear on the surface. That seems to be the case again, as a wrestler has lost a moniker that he won not so very long ago.
Miz & Maryse Wrap Miz And Mrs. Season 3, Premiere Window Set

The Miz and Maryse have completed production on season three of Miz and Mrs., with Miz giving a premiere window. Miz shared a photo of himself and Maryse on Twitter on Wednesday announcing that production has wrapped on the latest season, writing:. “That’s a wrap on Season 3 of #MizAndMrs....
Raw: Brock Lesnar issues final warning to Roman Reigns

RK-Bro vs Usos As you have understood by now, in this episode many Superstars of the two different brands have crossed paths and here we see the two couples who bring to life the belt of tag team champions for their respective brands, clashing in a match, with Rick Boogs and Nakamura on board ring to assist.
AAA Invades WrestleCon Results: Jeff Jarrett Returns, Titles On the Line

AAA Invades WrestleCon took place on Thursday night in Dallas, Texas with the return of Jeff Jarrett to the company and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:. * The Natural Classics def. Ryan Kidd & Christi Jaynes. * Nino...
WWE Shop Releases New Dusty Rhodes Merchandise Ahead Of Rumored Cody Rhodes Return

WWE has released new Dusty Rhodes merchandise at a convenient time. WWE Shop has accidentally spoiled key-match decisions in the past, including when they released a championship victory shirt ahead of Kofi Kingston's WWE Title win over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. With rumors running rampant about a Cody Rhodes return at WrestleMania 38, WWE Shop has chosen convenient timing to release new merchandise for WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes.
Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke to D Magazine’s Mike Piellucci ahead of WrestleMania 38. During the interview, Stephanie discussed her father possibly retiring from wrestling, the possibility of her making an in-ring return, and more. Below are some highlights:. Stephanie McMahon on if she’ll ever make...
