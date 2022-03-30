WWE TLC Reportedly Likely For Saudi Arabia

Recently, one of the biggest stars of the AEW, MJF, has had some problems with the contract that he recently signed with the wrestling organization, apparently wanting more money as a part of his deal in entering the squared circle and it seems as though WWE's Paul Heyman thinks that his path might cross with the loud-mouthed superstar down the line. With Heyman set to have a big weekend as WrestleMania is set to see two of the wrestlers he's been associated with in World Wrestling Entertainment butt heads in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Paul couldn't help sharing his two cents.
Comments / 0