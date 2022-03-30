WWE TLC Reportedly Likely For Saudi Arabia

Tony Khan promised that a big new signing would debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite in the first match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifier, and he wasn't lying. After The Bunny made her way to the ring some new music hit and it was none other than Toni Storm making her AEW debut. Storm's 90-day non compete ended on Tuesday, and many fans were hoping to see her debut on Dynamite. They got their wish, and now Storm seems to be All Elite for the long run, though Khan hasn't shared the official All Elite graphic just yet.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO