Oklahoma State

Amazing Oklahomans: April Partridge

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Amazing Oklahoman Tuesday is one of our state's...

www.news9.com

The Oklahoman

Transgender Oklahomans sue Gov. Kevin Stitt over order blocking birth certificate changes

Three transgender Oklahomans who are seeking to alter the gender designation on their birth certificates are suing Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state's health commissioner over an executive order that they say blocks such changes.  Stitt in November signed an executive order that barred the Oklahoma Health Department from issuing nonbinary or gender-neutral birth certificates.  ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Every Oklahoman Should Visit The Bone Museum

Boring people all over this state constantly complain that there's "nothing to do in Oklahoma" but you and I know that's just not true. Case and point, there is something in Oklahoma City that exists only in Oklahoma City. The Museum of Osteology - AKA - the bone museum!. It's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Canoo introduces Oklahomans to their electric vehicles

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's an exciting day for people in Pryor. This is their first chance to see the Canoo lineup in person, in their home state, and it's making quite the impression on them. These vehicles, if you've not read up about them yet, are built on...
KOCO

Oklahomans raise awareness on World Down Syndrome Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — People across Oklahoma are raising awareness on World Down Syndrome Day. March 21st, World Down Syndrome Day, is a day to celebrate and raise awareness and advocate for rights and inclusion for those with Down Syndrome. Several events are taking place across Oklahoma. Watch the video...
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
