PSJA ISD school board lifts mask mandate

The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss the approval for the reimplementation of athletics.
However, there is a possibility of disbanding one or more programs.
The Board will also discuss the possible non-renewal of employment contracts in athletics.
In December, it voted to bring back athletics with a 5-2 decision, but specific details had not been finalized.
Several members of the LC community passionately shared their opinions that day in favor of or against the reinstatement.
LC Chair of Social & Behavioral Sciences Dr. Hillary Gleason said her department doesn't have...
Comments / 0