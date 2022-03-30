ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

PSJA ISD school board lifts mask mandate

KRGV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool board trustees with the PSJA school district voted to lift the district’s mask mandate....

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Los Angeles Unified School District Lifts Mask Mandate For Kids, Employees After Tentative Agreement With Teachers’ Union

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will be able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday. The nation’s second-largest school district announced the news today after reaching agreements with its labor unions. “I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to uphold our science-based approach to COVID-19 safety and protocols,” said new Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a statement. “I want to personally thank our students, employees and families for their support and patience. We know some in our school communities and offices will continue to wear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
CBS News

Parents, students react to lifting of indoor mask mandate at schools across Southland

Students across the State of California were able to remove their masks while in class for the first time in nearly two years Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the move on Feb. 28, noting that the decision was based on the latest data and science across the state, which have continually shown rapidly declining COVID-19 over recent weeks. It falls in line with the lifting of the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15, and Los Angeles County's similar move on March 4.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Isd#Psja Isd School Board#Cdc
KESQ News Channel 3

Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate

Palm Springs, Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts lifted their mask mandate today. Coachella Valley Unified School District originally planned to keep the mask mandate up until March 24, but the district decided to follow California state guidelines. Read more on CVUSD's decision to lift the mask mandate here. News Channel 3 talked The post Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
KRGV

Cameron County reports 15 positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 15 positive cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 2,224 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County, according to the Cameron County Public Health department. Of the 15 positive cases reported in the county on Wednesday, 10...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

LC Board to discuss athletics, hold public forums for president finalists

The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss the approval for the reimplementation of athletics. However, there is a possibility of disbanding one or more programs. The Board will also discuss the possible non-renewal of employment contracts in athletics. In December, it voted to bring back athletics with a 5-2 decision, but specific details had not been finalized. Several members of the LC community passionately shared their opinions that day in favor of or against the reinstatement. LC Chair of Social & Behavioral Sciences Dr. Hillary Gleason said her department doesn't have...
LAREDO, TX
KRGV

Teachers preparing for STAAR testing next week

STAAR end of course testing for Brownsville ISD English one and English two students will begin on April 5, and teachers have been working to get them ready, including Robert Rivera, who’s been teaching for over 20 years. “All that preparation - I know it's going to benefit the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy