PSJA ISD school board lifts mask mandate

The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss the approval for the reimplementation of athletics. However, there is a possibility of disbanding one or more programs. The Board will also discuss the possible non-renewal of employment contracts in athletics. In December, it voted to bring back athletics with a 5-2 decision, but specific details had not been finalized. Several members of the LC community passionately shared their opinions that day in favor of or against the reinstatement. LC Chair of Social & Behavioral Sciences Dr. Hillary Gleason said her department doesn't have...

LAREDO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO