ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Young KC mother gets eviction notice after domestic violence situation

By Sharifa Jackson
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uhKe_0etkI2LB00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After barely escaping a shooting by her ex-boyfriend, a Kansas City mother said she is being victimized again, this time by her apartment complex.

“It was just a crazy terrifying experience. Nobody asks to be beat up or to be shot at. But it’s just kind of like, ‘Get out. We don’t care what happens to you,’” said the woman who asked not to be identified by FOX4.

The woman said a domestic incident led to her not only being beaten but shot at by her ex-boyfriend at Willow Creek Apartments. The next day, apartment management told her she would have to leave.

The 10-day termination notice citing the shooting in the parking lot, but also listing the tenant and situation as nuisance behavior for disturbing other tenants and not abiding by house rules.

Read more Problem Solvers investigations on FOX4

It also states tenants should be liable for actions of their guests and invitees.

She does not believe she should be forced from her home.

“Where’s the human decency? I don’t understand. Where is the love understanding, where’s the respect? Where’s the compassion? We’re human?” said the woman. “I don’t really have a big support system or family to back me up so it’s like, Ok, you call the shelters, they’re full, nobody wants to live in a shelter, I just, I just want to be at home,” said the woman.

According to Missouri State Law, you can’t evict a person because they are a victim of domestic violence.

That state statute began in 2019 to protect victims and states:

  1. Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking — no discrimination against applicants, tenants, or lessees for residential properties.
  1. No applicant, tenant, or lessee shall be denied tenancy, be evicted from the premises, or found to be in violation of a lease agreement on the basis of or as a direct result of the fact that the applicant, tenant, or lessee is, has been, or is in imminent danger of becoming a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking if the applicant, tenant, or lessee otherwise qualifies for tenancy or occupancy in the premises.
    “I feel like they are punishing me and I have already suffered enough. My kids, I’ve suffered enough,” said the woman. “Where is the sympathy for me? He was just like, pick a day, between next two to three weeks or we are going to file for an eviction.”
Kansans claim $125M in rental assistance; funds still available

FOX4 spoke to the regional manager of the Willow Creek Apartments who said the 10-day letter is standard for all lease violations.

The manager said, “they take seriously the safety of all residents,” but they are still investigating the details of this shooting and incident to decide if it is a domestic situation.

Police said they are also still investigating the case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Stalking#Occupancy#Police#Missouri State Law
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy