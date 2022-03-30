ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:....

UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Lottery winner’s killer calls for future jackpot claimants to be anonymous: ‘It makes them a target’

A woman sentenced to life imprisonment in Florida for murdering a lottery winner has been a surprise supporter of a bill to keep recipients’ names anonymous. A bill passed in Florida’s legislature last month and now awaiting Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ signature would keep secret the names of lottery winners of $250,000 (£187,000) or more for 90 days, unless that winner wants to be named. Speaking in a recent interview from prison, Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore said naming lottery winners “puts a target on them”, and made them suspectable to crime – including, potentially, death.The 47-year-old Tampa woman was...
LOTTERY
WTVCFOX

Man finds forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas, wins $8.9M

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KVAL) — Wilbur Brown gathered with friends at an Oregon lodge on Christmas Eve. When one of his friends bought a “26 for $25” Megabucks ticket, Brown took notice. The option lets people buy a single Megabucks ticket for 26 consecutive drawings for just $25.
OREGON STATE
KEYT

Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game

A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Register Citizen

CT Lottery results for Sunday, March 27

Did you win? The CT Lottery numbers for Sunday, March 27 are in. More than 120 people across the state claimed prizes over $10,000 through the Connecticut Lottery in February. Five Connecticut residents also managed to claim prizes of $100,000 each on CASH5 tickets.
LOTTERY

