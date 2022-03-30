MS Lottery

A woman sentenced to life imprisonment in Florida for murdering a lottery winner has been a surprise supporter of a bill to keep recipients’ names anonymous. A bill passed in Florida’s legislature last month and now awaiting Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ signature would keep secret the names of lottery winners of $250,000 (£187,000) or more for 90 days, unless that winner wants to be named. Speaking in a recent interview from prison, Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore said naming lottery winners “puts a target on them”, and made them suspectable to crime – including, potentially, death.The 47-year-old Tampa woman was...

LOTTERY ・ 29 DAYS AGO