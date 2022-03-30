McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in its last eight home games dating back to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10.Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ilya Sorokin sidelined with an upper-body injury."When we stick to our game, we...

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO