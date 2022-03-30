Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Chesterton, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, South Haven and Whiting. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO